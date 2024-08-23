Police stepping up efforts to find Lemmy and dog sitter almost a year after warrant issued

Almost a year after a bench warrant was issued for a dog sitter, Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the efforts to find her and return the dog to his owner.

Following a years-long custody battle over Newfoundland dog Lemmy, an arrest warrant was issued for Samantha Roberts after she failed to appear in court in September 2023.

Roberts was hired by Greg Marentette in 2016 to be Lemmy's dog-sitter.

“From the police perspective, Windsor police service is still actively looking for Samantha Roberts,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Const. Lauren Brisco.

Marenette said Friday that it has been a heart-wrenching process to attempt to get his dog back.

“It's going on five years, like it's beyond frustrating,” said Marentette.

In the meantime, Marentette has been looking after Lemmy’s four-year-old nephew, who people often think is Lemmy. Greg Marentette and Lemmy's nephew in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

“I got lucky, and somebody had to rehome him,” he said. “He looks just like Lemmy, same white Blaze, except Lemmy had a white tip on his tail.”

Marinette said he’s been emailing back and forth with Windsor police investigators for several months.

“It's always on your mind. You never forget about it. (Lemmy) is eight and a half now, and these big guys their lifespans eight to 10.”

Brisco said the last known location for Roberts was Tecumseh, Marentette believes she might be elsewhere in Essex County.

“They don't know where to go yet, so they're probably going to go interrogate the parents,” he said.

Brisco said it can still be hard to find somebody, even when there's a warrant issued.

“So if there's a warrant out for their arrest and they have moved to a different jurisdiction, it will take some time, possibly until Roberts is pulled over by the police in that area to be able to locate her by that jurisdiction and confirm the warrant in that area,” said Brisco.

Merentette said he tries to remain positive that something will lead to Lemmy being found.

“I'm hopeful every time I have to be,” he said. “At least somebody's taking it a lot more serious now.”

Anyone with information about Roberts or Lemmy can contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 519-258-8477 or catchcrooks.com.