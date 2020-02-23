WINDSOR, ONT. -- More efforts are underway to try to find a stem cell match for toddler Savannah Hill.

Savannah, whose family is from Windsor, has a rare form of leukemia and they have been seeking a match for her for the past couple of months.

Savannah is currently in London with her parents as she undergoes treatment.

Swab events have previously been held in both Windsor and London.

The latest drive will be held by the Resurgence Art Collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 on Riberdy Road.

“With no matching donor in her family, she is relying on the generosity of a stranger to help save her life,” the Resurgence Art Collection writes on its Facebook page.