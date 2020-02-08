WINDSOR, ONT. -- A special stem cell donor drive took place Saturday morning in Windsor to support a local 19-month-old girl.

Savannah Hill was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood leukemia three months ago.

Her family has been staying with her at Children’s Hospital in London for the past few months while she undergoes chemotherapy and other treatments.

Hundreds of people came out in support the family for the stem cell drive to try to find a match for the toddler should a transplant be needed.

Savannah's father Lawrence Hill says there has been an outpouring of support from across the country.

"It's hard to actually have enough words to express our gratitude," he says. "It's a very joyful and overwhelming feeling of support."