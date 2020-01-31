WINDSOR -- A Windsor family is desperate for help as they must begin a search for a biological match for a toddler fighting leukemia.

Savannah Hill is only 18 months old and she needs a stem cell transplant to cure an extremely rare form of leukemia.

“All of her options have been exhausted at this point and we need to find somebody,” says Savannah's uncle Santiago Rivera.

She’s currently in London with her parents as she is undergoing chemotherapy and frequent blood transfusions.

In Windsor, her extended family is organizing a swab event Saturday, Feb. 8 to find a genetic match for the youngster.

It will be held at Canadian Blood Services on Grand Marais. Donors must be between 17 and 35 years old and of good health.

Rivera says sadly no one in their family is a match.

“The younger ones have gotten tested too, and just hasn't been a direct match unfortunately, so we are relying on the community to come forward, if they're available, if they're able to,” he says. “If they're willing to of course, to get tested and you could save a life, that’s the bottom line.”