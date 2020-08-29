WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor Halloween store after an employee tested positive for the virus.

In a news release issued Saturday, the health unit said an employee at the Spirit Halloween Store in Devonshire Mall tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member worked Tuesday, Aug. 25.

While the risk of exposure is low, WECHU said the public has been notified because, “there is a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure to the customers who visited this store on the specified date.”

WECHU staff has spoken with the Spirit Halloween employee and all proper precautions were taken by the premise and the staff member was wearing a face covering while working.

“As more businesses continue to open up the potential for exposure to COVID-19 increases,” Dr. Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health, said in a news release. “The WECHU will continue to issue alerts any time there is a potential exposure to the public. While the potential for exposure is low this step will ensure all appropriate precautions are taken to limit any further spread of COVID-19.”

The health unit says store management has been in contact with the WECHU and public health inspectors will be on-site to complete an assessment.

Customers who visited the store on Tuesday, Aug. 25 are advised to take the online COVID-19 self-assessment and to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

If any symptoms develop, WECHU says for people to contact their primary care provider or go to an assessment centre.