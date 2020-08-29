WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

Of the 18 new cases, WECHU says 15 are due to a close contact with confirmed case, including household contacts, and three cases are under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,366 people who have recovered.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in the region. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two workplaces reporting outbreaks including a manufacturing facility in Windsor and an agriculture facility in Leamington.

One retirement home in Windsor-Essex is in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has reported 17 residents and six staff members have tested positive for the virus.