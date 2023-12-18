WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stabbing suspect sought after downtown fight

    Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police are asking for help finding a suspect following an early morning stabbing downtown.

    Officers responded to a call about a physical altercation near the intersection of Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

    Once on scene, officers say they found a 31-year-old male victim with a stab wound to his back.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say they learned that a verbal argument started between the victim and three men inside a licensed establishment. The altercation continued outside, where the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. The suspect and two other males then fled on foot eastbound on Chatham St. W.

    The suspect is described as a black male between 18 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a grey, white, and black jacket, red pants with a black stripe, black flip flops with a Champion logo, and a black satchel.

    This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

