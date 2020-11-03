WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is reporting a COVID-19 case at a Tecumseh school, 44 students were dismissed as a result.

According to the WECDSB website, there is one confirmed student case of the virus at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School.

The students were dismissed at the direction of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit due to a “high-risk” exposure. Of the 44 students, 20 were from one class, an additional seven from the Latchkey child care program and 17 students from a bus cohort.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children,” WECDSB communications coordinator Stephen Fields said in an email.

The school board has been working with the health unit in contact tracing efforts by providing lists of students who may have been directly affected. The WECHU is contacting both staff and students who may be impacted and will provide direction as needed.

A voice message has been sent to the entire school community will be sent home Tuesday afternoon to let parents know if the health unit has not contact them, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can continue to go to school as usual.

There will also be follow-up letters sent home will all students.

The board says nurses from the health unit were at the school Tuesday morning to offer information and support parents of students from the affected cohorts as they were bring picked up from school.

This is the third reported school case in Windsor-Essex this week. The Catholic board dismissed 16 students from Christ the King Catholic Elementary School due to high risk exposure to COVID-19 on Sunday, while the Greater Essex County District School Board reported a confirmed case at Roseland Public School Monday.

The WECDSB has advised parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 every morning and to keep them at home and call their primary care provider if they are ill.