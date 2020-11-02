WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at an elementary school.

The GECDSB website says an individual at Roseland Public School has tested positive for the virus.

The school remains open. The board says all affected students and staff have been notified.

A letter was sent out to parents on Sunday.

“We have been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the individual,” says the letter. “The WECHU is contacting any individuals (students and staff) who have an identified high-risk exposure with the confirmed case and will give directions to follow.”

This is the second reported school case in Windsor this week. The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 16 students from Christ the King Catholic Elementary School due to high risk exposure to COVID-19.

Under the direction of the health unit, after learning of the exposure Saturday, 13 students from one class/cohort, and an additional three from a bussing cohort were told they should not attend school on Monday.