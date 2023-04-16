St. Clair College launching Greenhouse Technician program as Canadian farmer shortage looms

As farmers express concern over a shortage of workers and operators, St. Clair College is launching a new program aimed at filling the labour gap in the agricultural sector.

The two-year Greenhouse Technician program will launch in September and give 25 students the opportunity to learn about all of the variables that go into operating a greenhouse, such as crop cycles, sunlight requirements, pesticide use and temperature control.

The first year of study will primarily keep students in the classroom for theoretical learning, before students are placed at greenhouses across Essex County in the following year for more hands-on learning.

"That's why we're limiting it to 25 students, because we need 25 greenhouses that will take our students. Some greenhouses may take two or three," said Waseem Habash, senior vice president of academic and college operations for St. Clair College.

"We're relying on migrant workers but there continues to be a shortage. So that's what identified the need for this program."

In fact, by 2033, a shortfall of 24,000 general farm, nursery and greenhouse operators is expected to emerge by 2033.

By then, 40 per cent of farm operators will retire, "placing agriculture on the cusp of one of the biggest labour and leadership transitions," in Canadian history, the report added.

Leo Guilbeault, a farmer of 40 years and president of the Essex County Federation of Agriculture, said there are not enough locals who want to work in the agricultural sector.

"It's long and hard days. You're inside a greenhouse on a hot day. It's labour-intensive and unforgiving work," said Guilbeault, adding farm operators are also facing challenges bringing in migrant workers.

"We've all heard about the migrant worker issues over the last couple of years with housing and whatnot. So it's getting a little bit harder and more expensive to bring them in."

As for farm operators, he added, many are ready to retire.

"A lot of us are in our 60s and 70s — but not as many sons are coming back to the farm. So the same amount of land is being worked by fewer farmers," said Guilbeault.

To offset a "short-term skills crisis," the report says Canada needs to accept 30,000 immigrants over the next decade to establish their own farms or take over existing ones, adding 66 per cent of Canadian food producers do not have a succession plan.

Fortunately for Guilbeault, his son will be taking over their family farm upon his retirement — but according to the ECFA president, other farms across Essex County need young people to step up.

"There's more jobs in agriculture right now than there are to fill it — not just in the fields but in research and development as well. The analytical side of it is growing all the time," he said.

"We're encouraging kids in high school to take a look at the ag industry and the job opportunities within it, because there are a lot of good-paying jobs out there going unfilled."