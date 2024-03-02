Spring-like conditions to kick off March
After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Windsor-Essex is in store for a stretch of warm weather.
Saturday will begin with periods of rain or drizzle in the morning. It’ll dry up in the afternoon with cloudy skies expected and fog developing with a high of 11 degrees.
Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with a low of plus 2.
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
'Family was incredibly important to him': Mulroney's photographer reflects on former PM
Brian Mulroney's official photographer says his best memories were with the former prime minister's family.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
Oji-Cree singer Aysanabee shares stories of family and love in billboard-breaking music
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
Should you care about what the cat (or dog) dragged in? A doctor's advice
Recent infections such as Alaskapox and bubonic plague are reminders that diseases from animals can sometimes be transmitted to humans.
Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.
Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting
Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.
After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Midwestern Ontario is in store for a stretch of warm weather.
London Knights fall to Kitchener Rangers in overtime
The London Knights were in Kitchener Friday night taking on the Rangers in OHL action.
Police investigate 'isolated incident' in downtown Bradford
There was a significant police presence in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.
Guest at Barrie hotel spends night in jail instead
A guest at a Barrie hotel accused of becoming disruptive and rude towards the staff spent the night in jail instead.
Book of Condolences laid out at Barrie City Hall for Brian Mulroney
The public is invited to sign a Book of Condolences at Barrie City Hall in honour of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
City of Ottawa not hitting affordable housing targets, but has tools to do it: audit
The City of Ottawa's auditor general says the city has not been hitting its affordable housing targets in recent years but it has the tools to do it.
Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case
A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended after 8 workers report feeling sick
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Brian Mulroney, the last conservative prime minister to taste major victory in Quebec
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
Hardcore Montreal wrestling syndicate slams past 25 years
Montreal's International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS) started in 1999, and has been developing professional wrestlers for the past 25 years. The IWS's hardcore brand of wrestling is known globally fed by its rabid fans.
Minority groups in Quebec should be concerned after Bill 21 ruling, says anglo group
While some celebrated after Bill 21 was upheld on Thursday, the Quebec Court of Appeal decision sparked concern for minority groups in the province.
New Brunswick potato chip factory severely damaged by fire
There is an active fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
City of Halifax disconnects power to the encampment at Grand Parade
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
P.E.I. looking to follow New Brunswick’s lead on bottle deposit bump
Prince Edward Island is looking to triple its refund for used bottles and double the deposit in an effort to keep more garbage out of ditches.
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
'It’s time to open Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic': Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
Alberta cracks down on new renewable energy projects and EV drivers
After the province announced it was lifting the moratorium on new renewable energy projects earlier this week, it brought in sweeping new changes to how any future projects could be built, including a 35 kilometre buffer zone.
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
More snow, cold temperatures to chill Calgary on Saturday
Happy March 1! Mother Nature is reminding us it is still officially winter – at least for a couple more weeks.
Alberta government mothballing south Edmonton hospital 'senseless': health advocates
Alberta's budget doesn't even come close to addressing residents' health-care needs now or in the future, workers and advocates said Friday. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the province's capital city, they say.
Edmonton roads projects see new money from Alberta budget for cost overruns
The Alberta government has set aside nearly $1 billion in its annual budget for roads in the province's two biggest cities.
Autopsy determines man's death Monday in south Edmonton a homicide
Police are calling the death of a man found Monday in a south-side home a homicide following an autopsy.
Surrey teacher questions district's decision to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from recommended resources
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.