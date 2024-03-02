Spring-like conditions to kick off March

After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Windsor-Essex is in store for a stretch of warm weather.

Saturday will begin with periods of rain or drizzle in the morning. It’ll dry up in the afternoon with cloudy skies expected and fog developing with a high of 11 degrees.

Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with a low of plus 2.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Saturday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches developing late in the afternoon. High 11.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches. Low plus 2.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday: Cloudy. High 17.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 9.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.