WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spring-like conditions to kick off March

    A CTV News viewer submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Wendy Bebee) A CTV News viewer submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Wendy Bebee)
    Share

    After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Windsor-Essex is in store for a stretch of warm weather.

    Saturday will begin with periods of rain or drizzle in the morning. It’ll dry up in the afternoon with cloudy skies expected and fog developing with a high of 11 degrees.

    Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with a low of plus 2.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Saturday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches developing late in the afternoon. High 11.

    Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches. Low plus 2.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 17.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 9.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News