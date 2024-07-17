Tim Horton's Camp Day raises funds across Canada to send children to camp

Wednesday is Tim Hortons "Camp Day" with 100 per cent of funds from all hot and iced coffee sales donated to Tim Hortons’ foundation camps.

They provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth to help them reach their full potential. Over 320,000 youth have been supported through development programs in the foundation's 50-year history.

Chris Vicary is the general manager for the Tim Hortons at 2540 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor. Vicary is enthusiastic about what this fundraising effort means for children, parents and families.

"Just by seeing the parents when they come to the stores to drop the kids off when the buses come to pick them up to bring them to camp,” said Vicary. “The excitement, the happiness they have in their eyes when they get to see their children leave and get this great experience to go to one of our seven camps… It's amazing to see."

Camp Day was began in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Nova Scotia. The owners donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton children's camp in Tatamagouche. The initiative expanded nationally to all Tim Hortons restaurants in 1991.

Over $12.7 million on Camp Day was raised last year. A total of over $250 million has been raised since 1991.