Spring heatwave: Windsor-Essex gets blast of summer to start week

It’s not quite summer yet, but it will feel like it in Windsor-Essex this week as temperatures soar.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region due to the hot and humid air to start the week.

It is expected to be sunny on Monday, with wind to the south gusting to 50km/hr early in the morning and a high of 32C. It will feel more like 38C with the humidex.

Monday will be clear with wind becoming light after midnight and a low 21C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days: