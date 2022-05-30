Spring heatwave: Windsor-Essex gets blast of summer to start week
It’s not quite summer yet, but it will feel like it in Windsor-Essex this week as temperatures soar.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region due to the hot and humid air to start the week.
It is expected to be sunny on Monday, with wind to the south gusting to 50km/hr early in the morning and a high of 32C. It will feel more like 38C with the humidex.
Monday will be clear with wind becoming light after midnight and a low 21C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Tuesday will be sunny with southwest wind gusting to 50km/h. High 33C and will feel like 38 again with the humidex 38.
- A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday with a high 25C.
- Thursday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud as well with a high 23C.
- Sunny on Friday with a high 24C.
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Efforts continue to restore power to thousands of Ottawa area residents
Thousands of people remain without power in the Ottawa region after a severe storm battered portions of Ontario and Quebec more than a week ago.
Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns: WHO
The World Health Organization's top monkeypox expert said she doesn't expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.
Sidhu Moose Wala's death investigation: 'no culprit will be spared'
Indian police are investigating the killing of a popular Punjabi rapper, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music, a day after he was fatally shot, officials said Monday.
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa on Sunday at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains, 14 bodies recovered
The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside and 14 of the 22 people on board were confirmed dead, the army said.
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
Special weather statement in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
Ontario political leaders crisscross province as they enter election home stretch
The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are fanning out across the province today as they enter the final stretch of the election campaign.
Cyclist struck in Elgin County
OPP in Elgin County have closed a section of Quaker Road near Sparta, Ont. following a collision involving a cyclist.
Serious injuries after 2-vehicle crash in Middlesex County
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
House fire near Barrie Public Library
Barrie firefighters were alerted to a large amount of smoke coming from a building that’s being demolished at the corner of Worsley and Owen streets.
SIU investigating incident on Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after an incident on the waters of Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon.
Timmins multicultural festival returns
Hundreds celebrate diversity in Timmins for the first time since the pandemic began.
LIVE AT 9:30 | Ford, Horwath visiting Ottawa as election campaign reaches final days
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath will make announcements in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro crews are now focusing on "smaller pockets" of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the "bulk power" grid on Sunday.
-
Electricity restored to Ottawa's 'bulk power grid', Hydro Ottawa says
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 9,000 Hydro Ottawa customers across the city remained without power nine days after the storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h.
Toronto under special weather statement for ‘first heat event of the season’
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas.
Metrolinx releases video of GO train nearly hitting three young people in Toronto
Metrolinx has released a video of three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train to reinforce the dangers of walking on railway tracks.
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
Cinemas Guzzo CEO concerned French-language law will exacerbate labour shortage
Cinemas Guzzo CEO Vince Guzzo is concerned that Quebec's Bill 96 will further exacerbate the labour shortage he is seeing in his restaurants.
Small protest voices concerns over Quebec French-language reforms
Several dozen protesters were in Montreal's NDG borough on Sunday demonstrating against Quebec's Bill-96.
NEW | 'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to testify before an inquiry Monday, but the public will be barred from listening.
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
'We couldn’t survive before, we cannot survive now': N.B. disability advocates call on government for help
Shelley Petit says she’s getting emails every day from people with disabilities across New Brunswick, sharing their daily struggles with what it’s like trying to live off their disability benefits.
Police looking for information after woman dies in reported assault Saturday
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after a reported assault Saturday night.
'Powerful' Colorado low bringing heavy rain, wind to southern Manitoba
Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for a heavy downpour and strong winds at the start of the week.
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of murdering Métis hunters
Closing arguments are expected today at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.
'It will be traumatizing': Alberta family concerned about Supreme Court ruling on parole eligibility
A landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling changing parole provisions for offenders convicted of multiple first-degree murders has disappointed an Alberta family seeking closure after the deaths of a Hinton mother and toddler.
Signing bonuses, flexibility, culture: B.C. businesses offering incentives for new employees
From offering several thousand dollars to flexible hours to a focus on workplace culture, B.C. employers are increasingly finding ways to stand out to job-seekers.
Bikers rally in support of Surrey swarming victim, family says teen still scared to leave home
A small crowd gathered at a motorcycle rally in Surrey Sunday morning to show support for a teenage girl who was brutally beaten and bullied earlier this month.
Experts weigh in as feds promise changes to Canadian gun laws
The federal government believes the time for increased measures on stopping gun violence is now, promising changes in the coming days.