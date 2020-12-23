WINDSOR, ONT. -- The holidays may be a little different this year, but that isn’t stopping some people from spreading holiday cheer from their doorsteps.

“I wanted to do something for my town Harrogate, for the children because they had a really tough year. I thought of bells and ringing bells at 6 p.m. for two minutes,” says Mary Beggs-Reid, organizer of the Worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle.

What started off as a simple idea, has gone global.

“It’s for the children so when they’re older they can look back and say 2020 was a tough year, but on Christmas Eve something really magical happened,” says Beggs-Reid.

Mary Beggs-Reid lives in England, she took to Facebook and created the ‘Worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle’ requesting that people stand on their doorsteps and ring bells all part of a campaign to fuel Santa’s sleigh and to keep the Christmas spirit alive during this challenging time.

“It’s an event that can’t be cancelled due to COVID or can't be cancelled due to whatever tier you’re in or lockdown. It’s something you can do with your families and go out on the doorstep and ring the bell and help fuel that sleigh,” says Beggs-Reid.

It's similar to what people were doing earlier in the pandemic, banging pots and pans in support of front-line workers.

“Even if they don’t even have bells, we took our kids toys, we’ve got bells on our bikes, anything even pots or pans just to make some noise and to get people out it would totally fill my heart. It would make me feels so happy to see people bring some positivity,” says Riverside participant, Glorianna Shearme.

Many local residents from south Windsor to Riverside say they plan join the Worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle.

“It’s for the people that are alone. That are out there that can’t be with family. That can’t travel home. I want to ring my jingle bells so they know they are not alone. It’s just a way for people to realize we are all together in this,” says south Windsor participant Bonnie Stewart.

“Hearing this about Christmas is just another way to get people out and interacting is really welcome,” says Shearme.

Organizer Beggs-Reid says the Christmas Eve Jingle is a way to end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness.

“Christmas Eve jingle is something positive to remember from the year. Something we can all hold onto,” says Stewart.