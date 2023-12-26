Spitfires hire Kris Newbury as assistant coach
The Windsor Spitfires have named an assistant coach.
Kris Newbury has been hired for the role. He will join interim head coach Casey Torres, video coach Johnathan Moran, skating coach Kathy McLlwain and culture and high performance coach Brian O’Reilly.
Newbury, 41, enters the organization after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for the Trenton Golden Hawks in the Junior A ranks, and a year as the head coach of the Greater Kingston Gaels U-15 & the Quinte Red Devils U-16 teams.
General manager Bill Bowler spoke on the addition to the Spitfires coaching staff in a news release.
“We welcome Kris to the Spitfires organization; he had a long playing career at all different professional levels which will help him develop as a coach and we believe will translate to our players’ development.” Bowler said. “After his playing career, his commitment to mentor and develop players in minor as well as junior hockey and that was attractive to our organization. Kris will join our club immediately ahead of Thursday’s game in Mississauga.”
Newbury said he’s excited to begin his new position.
“I’m humbled to become a part of a great organization and excited to get started.” Newbury said. “I am looking forward to working with these young men.”
As a player, the native of Brampton, Ont. played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Belleville Bulls and the Sarnia Sting. As a member of the Bulls, Newbury won an OHL Championship and was named to the OHL Second All Star Team in 2001-02 and OHL Third All Star Team in 2002-03. Newbury went on to appear in seventeen seasons of professional hockey, after he was selected in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks.
In total, Newbury skated in 75 career National Hockey League (NHL) contests with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2006-09), Detroit Red Wings (2009-10), New York Rangers (2010-13) and Philadelphia Flyers (2013-14). He is also a veteran of 826 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the St. John’s Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies (2003-09), Grand Rapids Griffins/Hartford Wolf Pack (2009-10), Connecticut Whale (2010-13), Adirondack Phantoms/Hershey Bears (2013-15), Ontario Reign (2015-16), and Bakersfield Condors/ Charlotte Checkers (2016-17). Newbury played one season overseas in Germany for the FischTown Pinguins in 2017-18. He finished his playing career with the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) during the 2018-19 season.
The Spitfires play in Mississauga on Dec. 28. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm. The next home game is New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. when the Sarnia Sting come to town.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
BREAKING Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
Ken Jennings opens up about Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' exit
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host of the long-running game show 'Jeopardy!'
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny resurfaces with darkly humorous comments
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the 'Polar Wolf,' his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research
A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.
-
Picket continues outside Kitchener long-term care home
Frustrated workers continue to demonstrate outside a long-term care home in Kitchener.
-
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.
London
-
Human chain for Gaza aimed at London Boxing Day shoppers
Boxing Day shoppers in southwest London, Ont. were reminded of world events as they searched for deals on Tuesday.
-
32-year-old missing man sought by London police
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie
Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush
Shoppers made the last-minute holiday rush to malls and stores in Barrie on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Shoppers search for deep Boxing Day discounts in Sudbury
Retail stores are offering deep discounts as consumers flock to retail stores for Boxing Day shopping.
Ottawa
-
Shoppers out in droves on busiest Boxing Day in Ottawa since pandemic
On a mild Boxing Day in Ottawa, shoppers were out looking for deals. This Boxing Day is expected to be one of the busiest yet, with spending spread out over the holidays as deals start earlier and last longer.
-
Transport truck driver arrested after striking Woodroffe overpass
Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old Alberta man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 on Christmas Day.
-
Driver, 70, charged after crashing into house in Merrickville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old driver is facing charges after crashing into a house in Merrickville-Wolford late Christmas Day.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
5 youths in custody after reported stabbing in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say five youths are in custody with charges pending after one young person was reportedly stabbed in the hand near a busy downtown intersection on Boxing Day.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Montreal
-
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold Boxing Day protests in Montreal-area malls
Several pro-Palestinian protesters surprised Boxing Day shoppers on Tuesday by launching demonstrations inside shopping malls in the Montreal area.
-
Some winter break activities off the table for Montrealers dealing with warmer temperatures
It wasn't the white Christmas many Montrealers were hoping for. There's more green than white this year, and with the warm weather expected to stick around for most of the week, some of the usual winter break activities are off the table.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
'It sucked': N.B. family spends Christmas without power
NB Power says almost every customer who lost power from last week’s windstorm has been reconnected, but those still off the grid are wondering if they’ve been forgotten.
-
Seven in hospital, dog dead, following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four kids were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S. Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
From wrapping paper to Christmas trees: How to get rid of holiday waste
The post-Christmas cleanup can sometimes turn into a trash pile-up.
-
Police arrest 2nd suspect in forcible confinement case, 3rd still at large
Winnipeg police have arrested a second person in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
-
'A unique bonding experience': Pyjama Days kicks off at Manitoba Museum
Parents looking for something fun and educational to do with the kids over the holiday break can check out Pyjama Days, running from now until Jan. 7 at the Manitoba Museum.
Calgary
-
Two hurt in machette attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot
Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machette went on a rampage Tuesday night in a Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo parking lot.
-
One dead in crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C.: RCMP
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the highway to close for several hours.
-
Danielle Smith reflects on pensions, resources and relations with Ottawa after year in the national spotlight
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.
Edmonton
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
-
Edmonton shoppers hunt for Boxing Day bargains amid uncertain economic climate
Thousands of people descended on Edmonton's top shopping attraction Tuesday on Boxing Day, with some taking full advantage of sale deals while others stayed wary of spending too much.
-
Danielle Smith reflects on pensions, resources and relations with Ottawa after year in the national spotlight
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.
Vancouver
-
Surging Conservatives pose threat to B.C.'s 'prosperity,' premier says in year-end interview
David Eby has been B.C.’s premier for just over a year – a year that saw his NDP government pass a flurry of housing laws, grapple with ongoing challenges in health-care, and face new political challengers.
-
Homeless man dies in Vancouver tent fire on Christmas morning
An unidentified homeless man died after his tent caught fire in downtown Vancouver on Christmas morning, according to firefighters.
-
Environment Canada is forecasting significant waves for two regions in B.C.
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday.