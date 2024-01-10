Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Strong winds are expected to continue Wednesday. Environment Canada warns gusts could be upwards of 80 km/h.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Isolated power outages are also possible.

When it comes to travel, high profile vehicles may experience challenging driving conditions on highways subject to cross winds.

The winds are expected to continue through Wednesday morning and early afternoon, gradually diminishing in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A few flurries or rain showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 late this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 30 pe rcent chance of flurries. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7.

Thursday: Periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

Friday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Saturday: Snow. Windy. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 10.