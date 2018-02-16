

Ontario's police watchdog will be looking into an incident in Leamington in late January.

Members of the Essex County OPP detachment attended a Mill Street East address in Leamington to investigate a disturbance on Jan. 25. 2018.

Officers had an interaction with the male and subsequently took him into custody, say police.

An OPP media release says the SIU has formally invoked its mandate.

No other information about the case has been released.