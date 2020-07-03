WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 24-year-old Windsor man is facing charges for sending “indecent” photos to several women on social media.

In April of 2020, members of the Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E) Unit launched an investigation in relation to a report that a man was sending unsolicited indecent photos to several women via social media.

Through investigation, a suspect and involved home was identified. Judicial authorization to search the residence was applied for and granted.

On Thursday at 10:15 a.m., the suspect was arrested without incident. Also at this time, the search warrant was executed at the home, where a number of electronic devices were located and seized.

David Putrus, 24, is charged with four counts of indecent telecommunication.

Investigators from the I.C.E. Unit believe there are other victims and encourage anyone with information to contact them.

Police say investigation revealed the suspect and victims are not known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.