WINDSOR
Windsor

    • South Windsor robbery under investigation

    Robbery suspect in south Windsor. (Source: WPS) Robbery suspect in south Windsor. (Source: WPS)
    Share

    Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a commercial business in south Windsor.

    On May 18 just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at a commercial business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue.

    Through investigation, officers learned that an unidentified male entered the business, used a hammer to shatter a display case, and steal a large number of items. Police say the unidentified man then fled the scene in a black Ram pickup truck.

    About 15 minutes after the robbery, the vehicle was tracked to the area of Provincial Road at Howard Avenue, prior to heading southbound toward Walker Road. The truck was further described as having no front license plate, light-coloured wheel rims, a spare tire within the bed of the truck, as well as a trailer hitch.

    No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

    Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News