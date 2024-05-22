South Windsor robbery under investigation

Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a commercial business in south Windsor.

On May 18 just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at a commercial business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that an unidentified male entered the business, used a hammer to shatter a display case, and steal a large number of items. Police say the unidentified man then fled the scene in a black Ram pickup truck.

About 15 minutes after the robbery, the vehicle was tracked to the area of Provincial Road at Howard Avenue, prior to heading southbound toward Walker Road. The truck was further described as having no front license plate, light-coloured wheel rims, a spare tire within the bed of the truck, as well as a trailer hitch.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.