WINDSOR, ONT. -- After another change on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, some Windsor residents remain unconcerned with their choice to get the second dose of that vaccine.

The committee is now saying those people should receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine — such as Pfizer or Moderna.

But Douglas Weeks, who received his second AstraZeneca shot on June 5, isn’t concerned.

“What can I do?” Weeks said, noting he took what was offered at the time.

“This is what I chose to do, but obviously I can’t undo the choice I’ve made. So I’m happy with it,” he says.

Same with Frank Harshaw — who has no issue with the shots he’s taken and was happy to take the advice of the day from medical professionals.

“If they told me I took two AstraZeneca and I’m protected, I’m protected, I’m not worried at all,” Harshaw says.

In Windsor-Essex, more than 37,000 people received their first dose of AstraZeneca before it stopped being offered as a first dose. To date, 17,551 people have had their second dose of the same vaccine.

“It’s based on the better treatment option that’s available, it has nothing to do with any kind of harm to anyone,” says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

According to NACI, the advice considers the most recent evidence on rare instances of blood clots associated with AstraZeneca — but also the huge increase of mRNA vaccine supply arriving in Canada.

“Some emerging evidence showing that if you received the first dose of Astra Zeneca and then you received an mRNA vaccine, that immune response appears to be very robust,” says Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

Dr. Ahmed is also ruling out the need for any additional mRNA shots for people twice vaccinated with the viral vector vaccine, AstraZeneca.

“Those who received two full doses of Astra Zeneca, they’re fully protected, they don’t need an additional dose,” he says.

In fact, many still appear content to take their second Astra Zeneca shot.

Tim Brady, owner of Brady’s Drug Store in Essex, says only three of 75 people booked for a second dose of Astra Zeneca Friday cancelled their appointments.

“I can certainly recognize that people may be asking questions or feel frustrated, but as I said yesterday, NACI is following the science and providing up to date recommendations,” says Dr. Tam.