Solar lights on Windsor trails would cost $4.58-million: report

A City of Windsor administration report estimates solar light installation on all existing trails in Windsor would cost about $4.58 million.

The Community Services Standing Committee viewed the report at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie and Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison raised questions about the feasibility of adding solar lights to all park trails in 2022.

According to AM800 News, McKenzie says he and Morrison used some of their ward funds to add solar lights to parks in their wards.

"People have really responded positively to those lights being installed in these parks, we know it's something that will promote greater usage in the parks," says McKenie. "It's also something that people have indicated by their choice to be in the parks in the evening but also in direct conversations and correspondence with me that the appreciate the amenity."

The city report says if council wishes to add solar lighting to either new trail systems or as trail remediation occurs, approximately 30 lights would be required per kilometer to adequately light the trails.

With 163 kilometers of existing park trails, and taking into account that there is already 1,623 lights in place, another 3,267 lights would need to be installed.

Each solar light, including the fixture, pole and installation, costs approximately $1,400, which works out to $4,573,800.

If council moves forward with the installation, administration is recommending the installation of solar lights on five kilometres of trails per year so that all existing trails are fully lit by 2046 at an annual capital cost of $210,000.

The administration report notes that the cost for solar lights is much less than hardwired lighting. Even taking into account the replacement of each solar fixture once over a twenty year life span, the costs for installing hardwired lighting currently is anywhere from five to eight times the cost of solar.

Members of the Community Services Standing Committee voted in favour of option 2, which directs administration to accelerate the timeline and install lighting on 10 kms of trail per year so that all trails are fully lit by 2035 at an annual capital cost of $420,000.

Option 2 also says "new trails that are created would need to have adequate solar lighting worked into the proposed capital and operating budgets."

The issue now goes to city council for final approval.

With files from AM800 News.