Local nurses to upskill training for emergency department care

The Ontario government has announced $10 million allowing over 1,000 nurses to improve their skills to provide emergency department care.

The government said this will help bolster, stabilize and maintain the nursing workforce in emergency departments across the province, especially in rural and remote hospitals.

“Our government continues to expand Ontario’s healthcare workforce and add thousands of new nurses to deliver high-quality care for people and families closer to home,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health.

“This investment will break down barriers and provide more opportunities for emergency department nurses to grow in their career as we build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for generations to come.”

Jones’ office confirmed Erie Shores Healthcare and Chatham-Kent Hospital Alliance are part of this initiative, however data isn’t available on where the nurses to be trained will be from.

More than 400 nurses received the training last year from 72 hospitals across the province.

“Nurses are telling us this program is invaluable, said Judy Linton, executive vice-president and chief nursing executive at Ontario Health.

“They are able to effectively apply the content and skills learned in the course to their work, which is helping to ensure quality care to more Ontarians in emergency departments across the province.”