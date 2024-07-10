Windsor unveils new baseball and cricket batting cage

WINDSOR
    Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, and Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison at the opening of a double-lane batting cage for baseball and cricket at Wilson Park near the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex in Windsor on July 9, 2024. (Source: City of Windsor) Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, and Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison at the opening of a double-lane batting cage for baseball and cricket at Wilson Park near the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex in Windsor on July 9, 2024. (Source: City of Windsor)
    A double-lane batting cage for baseball and cricket is now open for use at Wilson Park, near the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex in Windsor.

    As reported by AM800, the addition of the cage, which is a first for a city property, wrapped up $1.4 million worth of improvements to the park.

    Previously, an accessible playground and splash pad were added in 2022 and in 2023, a basketball court, tennis court, and four pickleball courts were built.

    “They are great new amenities on the west side of the city and the first step of many to come because the Reimagined Adie Knox Project is just getting started,” said Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens.

    He added they did widespread public consultation on the project and tried to hit the mark on the indoor and outdoor investments.

    “The public asked for these investments, we responded, council responded, supporting these investments and now you see them together,” said Dilkens.

    “You see kids enjoying all of the investments that we’re making here today. It certainly hits a variety of touch points and different activities, which is really important, and it’s the first step to come in the reimagining of Adie Knox.”

    The Reimagined Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex Project will include upgrades to the nearby area, along with the addition of a new gymnasium, change rooms, program rooms, and more.

    Over $23 million has been committed to the project, which is currently in the design phase. Construction is set to begin in late 2024.

