Will solar lights shine along all of Windsor’s walking trails?

A park in the City of Windsor, Ont. is seen in this CTV file image from 2016. (File) A park in the City of Windsor, Ont. is seen in this CTV file image from 2016. (File)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver