Demolition of nine buildings complete in downtown Wheatley

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said demolition work is now complete in downtown Wheatley.

A total of nine buildings have been taken down as part of the demolition along Erie Street North and Talbot Road East.

The fence surrounding the properties will be moved back and sidewalk access and street parking will be available again in the coming days. All construction equipment will be removed in next week.

The area was part of a large explosion on Aug. 26, 2021.