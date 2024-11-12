Social media stirs up rumours about Christmas celebration at local school
A social media post recently caused confusion and misunderstanding within a local school community. Rumors began spreading on Monday morning that the school’s annual Winter Walkthrough in December was being postponed until January or February to avoid offending those who do not celebrate Christmas. Traditionally, the event takes place in the lead-up to the festive season.
However, clarification from the school’s principal and the Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed that the event is not being rescheduled and will still take place in December. Officials advise that anyone with concerns should contact the school or the board office.
