City officials say Windsor snow plows are travelling the main routes in Windsor and will continue to as snow falls throughout the area.

The snow began to fall just prior to rush hour Wednesday morning and heavy traffic has slowed the work of plows.

The snow is expected to begin to taper off around noon.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution and reduce their speed especially approaching intersections, due to the slippery conditions.

Drivers are also asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and to give operators plenty of room, following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility, and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow or rocks when they do so.

Plows typically operate at 40 kilometers per hour, which can seem slow but passing a snow plow is also not recommended.

Officials say all sidewalks are to be cleared within 12 hours after snow fall and ice formation occur for residential property owners and within 4 hours for commercial property owners.

As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor by-laws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists.

The city’s Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program is still looking for volunteers.

For information on the Snow Angels program or any other city service call 311 or visit citywindsor.ca.