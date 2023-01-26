Snow removal continues after first winter storm of the year

Bob MacIsaac shovels snow off the sidewalk on Moy Avenue while city crews and contractors continue to clear residential streets in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Bob MacIsaac shovels snow off the sidewalk on Moy Avenue while city crews and contractors continue to clear residential streets in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver