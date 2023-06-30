Smoke, heat and humidity in Windsor-Essex

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected to continue in Windsor-Essex into Friday.

According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will continue to affect the area.

Ground level ozone concentrations may also become elevated once again today. The combination of ground level ozone and smoke will result in poor air quality.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

Heat and humidity will also dominate the long weekend forecast with the thermometer reading in the low 30s but feeling like mid-30s.

Here's a look at the rests of the forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Local smoke. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.