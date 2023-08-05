‘Small but mighty community’ gathers for Hogs for Hospice charity event

Leamington Hogs for Hospice weekend continues with thousands of motorcyclists and their bikes revving through the region.

Organizers believe Saturday morning’s ride was the biggest ever in the event’s six-year history.

“This weekend is about a community coming together to support our local hospice here in Leamington,” said co-organizer Tracy Oswald.

Oswald said, “Everyone has a story here we've learned and it's touching and this is why we keep doing what we do because we hear back from the community that they really want to keep supporting hospice.”

Officials were excited with the weekend’s attendance, noting Saturday’s Jake Owens concert is sold out.

On Friday, event officials warned on social media that counterfeit concert tickets were circulating, cautioning concertgoers to be mindful of where tickets were purchased.

Leamington Hogs for Hospice’s sixth annual charity event, as seen on August 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Oswald told CTV News, “I think it is under control here. And we have learned from [Friday] night, and I think things are just going to run smooth [Saturday] night.”

Oswald noted more events continue Sunday, including a bike rodeo and a service with upwards of ten churches gathering together to celebrate life and the weekend.

“This is a small but mighty community and this is why we're all here. We all come together to support hospice, whatever our role is, whether it's to clean the park, or whether it's to support our sponsors. We're a team and we're a family,” said Oswald.

Leamington Hogs for Hospice’s sixth annual charity event, as seen on August 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)