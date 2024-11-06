Skating program launched at Tilbury school with help from NHL player

The Tilbury Area Public School is launching a new skating program after a donation from NHL player Brandon Montour and the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA).

The donation has given the school 50 brand new skates, helmets and gloves.

Montour is an alumnus of the Tilbury Area Public School and wanted to give back.

After discussions with the school, a skating program was decided to be the “perfect initiative”.

“We are incredibly grateful to Montour and the NHLPA for their generosity,” said Kristen Fenlon, a teacher at the school.

“This donation will make a significant difference in the lives of our students, providing them with the opportunity to experience the joy of skating.”

The program is expected to launch this year. It will offer students new opportunities to get some exercise and learn new skills.