

CTV Windsor





A mosquito pool in Windsor-Essex tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first sign of the virus in Windsor-Essex County this year.

The local health unit posted the bulletin Wednesday, which only indicates that the virus is present in this area this summer, but does not mean that any human cases have been contracted.

Health unit reps say only certain types of mosquitoes spread West Nile, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far in 2018, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been identified in Windsor-Essex County. However, this first positive mosquito pool of the season is an indicator that the virus is still in our community.

Residents are being advised to protect themselves against mosquitoes by eliminating standing water, using DEET repellent on exposed skin, limit time spent outdoors during dawn and dusk and by wearing long-sleeve shirts, pants and a hat when outdoors.

The health unit will continue to monitor for West Nile Virus and the larviciding program will continue throughout the summer.