WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation of injuries suffered by a man after jumping from a second-story window two weeks ago in Windsor.

On the morning of July 8, the Windsor Police Service responded to Ypres Avenue.

When police arrived, the man ran to the second floor and jumped from a bedroom window onto concrete patio slabs below.

The man was arrested and diagnosed with fractured feet.

Director Martino concluded that because the man jumped of his own volition, with no interaction with police prior to his jump.

He determined the man alone is responsible for his injuries.

The investigation has been discontinued.