SIU investigating double-fatal collision downtown Windsor

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation into a fatal collision downtown Windsor that claimed the lives of two teens overnight Sunday.

According to the SIU, Windsor police officers saw a Dodge Charger go through a red light around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the Charger continued driving northbound on Ouellette Ave., before heading east on Riverside Drive.

At the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Glengarry Avenue, the car was involved in a crash with a Chrysler minivan and a Toyota SUV, the SIU added.

According to investigators, there were four people inside the Charger.

One occupant, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital, including a 17-year-old male who later succumbed to his injuries.

A person inside the Toyota was also taken to hospital, but the nature of their injuries is not yet known, according to the SIU.

The Windsor Police Serivce said, as the SIU invoked its mandate, it is unable to comment on the incident.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials. The organization’s mandate is invoked when that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.

Four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU has invoked its mandate following a serious collision that closed a section of Riverside Drive East in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)