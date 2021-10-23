SIU investigating crash in Amherstburg

Exeter, Ont. -

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate after a crash in Amherstburg.

Windsor police were called to the scene in the 7000 block of Howard Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Howard Avenue between Texas Road and Alma Street remains closed as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

An SIU spokesperson tells CTV News details will be provided when they become availalbe.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.