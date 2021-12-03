SIU concludes investigation into Belle River arrest

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded there are no ground to charge an officer after a man was diagnosed with a concussion following his arrest in Belle River.

The SIU says a 43-year-old man suffered a concussion after his arrest by OPP from the Lakeshore detachment.

OPP responded to a public disturbance at a Belle River beach on June 13, 2021 after being contacted by beachgoers reporting a man and his companions had asaulted persons at the beach.

Three men were arrested, and at the detachment the 43-year-old reportedly confronted the officer, at which point the officer struck the man in the face with his right elbow and placed him in a cell.

The man was released from custody the next day, the SIU said, after which he went to a medical clinic where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

According to a statement from the SIU, Director Joseph Martino was unable to reasonably conclude, based on the evidence, that the use of force was excessive in the circumstances.

It continued, "the officer had reason to be concerned that the man would turn violent just before the officer’s resort to force. The file has been closed."