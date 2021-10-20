SIU closes investigation into Windsor man’s injuries sustained during arrest

Windsor, Ont. -

An investigation by the Special Investigations Unit has cleared Windsor police after a man suffered serious injuries including a broken nose during his arrest.

The SIU report says Windsor police responded to a 911 call on June 21 reporting that a man had broken into his neighbour’s pick-up truck on Reginald Street.

The 36-year-old man resisted arrest before an officer pulled him to the ground and handcuffed his left hand. The man continued to resist, a few minutes later another officer arrived and helped get the man handcuffed behind his back.

After he was arrested, the man was taken to the police station and then the hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken nose and fractured left wrist.

SIU director Joseph Martino concluded the force used by officers in this instance “was legally justified in the circumstances.”

The file has been closed.