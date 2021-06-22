WINDSOR, ONT. -- A long-awaited bill to legalize single sports betting has passed in the Senate Tuesday.

The bill passed by a vote of 57-20 with five abstentions. It still needs a few procedural matters before it becomes law, but has been carried in the chamber where it has historically stalled out.

“As demonstrated in the overwhelming vote in the House, or the Justice Committee’s unanimous vote, and today’s successful vote in the Senate, the enormous efforts of the past ten years have paid off,” Windsor-West MP Brian Masse said in a news release. “This is a demonstration of what Canadians send parliamentarians from all parties to do, work together to achieve solutions for everyone. Today is what progress looks like.”

The federal government first tabled the new legislation for single-event sport betting back in November and it passed a final reading in the House of Commons in April.

The legislation has a long history with Windsor. It was first introduced to the House of Commons about 10 years ago by former Windsor MP Joe Comartin before being taken over by Masse.

The bill was transferred to and introduced by former sports journalist Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatook-Grasswood).

The Senate has just now passed a bill to legalize single-event sports betting!



This was the last *Major hurdle before becoming law of the land



Single Sports Betting legislation was always about one thing for us at local 444 ...JOBS!



Today was a good victory.



Dave pic.twitter.com/WGXchdMlNv — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) June 22, 2021

“There are many people and organizations who have worked for years to make this happen today. I want to thank them all. Locally, Dave Cassidy and Unifor, who have been champions of this legislation for years,” Masse said. “I want to thank MP Kevin Waugh for taking on this bill and using his precious early spot on the PMB order to make this a bipartisan effort. This is the third legislative attempt to get a bill passed, and it finally worked.”

Masse said the previous two times the bill had started as just an NDP bill, building cross-party support over time but never made it “over the goal line.”

After Royal Assent, the criminal code will be changed to allow betting on a single sport.

Advocates believe this type of betting bill will create 100 jobs at Caesars Windsor and project 24 positions there already.