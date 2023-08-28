Single game tickets for Windsor Spitfires now on sale

With the start of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season just around the corner, local sports fans can scoop up their tickets now.

Single game tickets are now on sale for the Windsor Spitfires’ 2023-24 season.

“Enjoy the thrills of OHL hockey as we promise to entertain you and your family each and every game,” a message from the Spits said.

The organization says all the best seats are available now to the best game and theme nights of the season.

Tickets can be purchased online.