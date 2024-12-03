WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spellacy chosen for U.S. World Junior selection camp

    AJ Spellacy (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images)
    AJ Spellacy of the Windsor Spitfires has been named to the United States National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

    The 18-year-old currently sits at 16 points, with six goals and 10 assists, throughout 24 games on the season.

    Spellacy, from Westlake, Ohio, was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round, 72nd overall.

    He is among 28 players invited to compete for a spot on the final roster, which will represent USA in Ottawa later this month. The final U.S. roster is expected to be announced by Dec. 24.

    On the international stage, Spellacy competed for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he earned a bronze medal.

    The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship runs from Dec. 26, 2024, until Jan. 5, 2025. 

    — With files from AM800 News

