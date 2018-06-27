

CTV Windsor





It’s going to be wet today, and then it’s going to get hot.

Environment Canada is warning about what they call a “significant heat event” for the Canada Day weekend after heavy thunderstorms roll through the area today.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through southwestern Ontario today with rainfall amounts ranging from 30-50mm, but some areas could see more.

Following the storms hot and humid air will move into the area for the weekend with temperatures peaking in the mid to low thirties and humidex values in the mid-forties. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the low twenties.

Some forecasts have the heat event continuing into midweek.