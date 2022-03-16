Signed Crosby jersey stolen from Chatham business

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a signed hockey jersey was stolen from a Lacroix Street business Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at the business around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a break and enter.

A 3’ by 4’ framed and signed 2011 Winter Classic Crosby jersey was stolen.

Police provided a photo similiar to the stolen items.

Sidney Crosby jersey similar to the one stolen from a Chatham, Ont. business Tuesday, Mach 15, 2022. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the break and enter, or the location of the jersey to contact Const. Sydnye Gagner at sydnyeg@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).