Teens arrested for alleged assault at festival

Chatham-Kent police say two teens have been arrested for assault at a festival.

On July 18 at 6:01 p.m., police began an assault investigation in Blenheim.

Through investigation, officers say they learned while attending the festival, the victims were approached by a group of youths, known to them. The youths taunted the victims and subsequently assaulted them. As a result of the altercation, the victims sustained minor physical injuries.

On Wedneday, police located the two youths and arrested them.

A 14-year-old male youth and a 19-year-old man, both of Blenheim were arrested and transported to police headquarters, where they were released with conditions as future court dates. They’ve both been charged with assault.