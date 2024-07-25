WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teens arrested for alleged assault at festival

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Chatham-Kent police say two teens have been arrested for assault at a festival.

    On July 18 at 6:01 p.m., police began an assault investigation in Blenheim.

    Through investigation, officers say they learned while attending the festival, the victims were approached by a group of youths, known to them. The youths taunted the victims and subsequently assaulted them. As a result of the altercation, the victims sustained minor physical injuries.

    On Wedneday, police located the two youths and arrested them.

    A 14-year-old male youth and a 19-year-old man, both of Blenheim were arrested and transported to police headquarters, where they were released with conditions as future court dates. They’ve both been charged with assault.

