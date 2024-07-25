Amnerstburg residents' Potassium Iodide pills need updating

If you live in Amherstburg, it's time to start thinking about updating your Potassium Iodide (KI) pills.

A notice from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said if you've previously obtained the pills, they are nearing expiration.

New packages are available for residents to pick up at Amherstburg Town Hall Fire Station on Sandwich Street.

Pick up time will be Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The town will also be distributing KI pills to Amherstburg residents living in the primary zone and surrounding areas including Boblo Island.

The primary zone is 16.1 km from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. In the very unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, KI pills would help to prevent the long-term development of thyroid cancer.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the Medical Officer of Health. They should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.