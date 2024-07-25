WINDSOR
    • Teen charged after dog walker struck with projectile from moving vehicle: OPP

    An OPP cruiser in Maidstone, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) An OPP cruiser in Maidstone, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Essex County OPP say a youth has been charged after hitting a dog walker with a projectile from a moving vehicle in Lakeshore.

    Police responded to the incident in Puce around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

    A female reported being struck as she was walking her dog along Puce Road. The victim called police and provided a description of the vehicle.

    At 7:45 p.m., officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop on County Road 22 near East Pike Creek Road. Officers located a gel blaster imitation firearm.

    As a result, a 16-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged with the following offences.

    • Assault with a weapon
    • Failure to comply with undertaking

    The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date to speak to the charges.

    The youth's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

    No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

    Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

