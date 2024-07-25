WINDSOR
    • Stubborn warranty costs push down Ford's 2Q net profits

    Ford Motor Company
    Ford Motor Co.’s second-quarter net income fell 4.7 per cent from a year ago as the company’s combustion engine unit saw pretax profits decline due to stubbornly high warranty costs.

    The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Wednesday it made $1.83 billion from April through June.

    Excluding one-time items, Ford made 47 cents per share, far below analysts' estimates of 68 cents.

    The profit drop caused a stock sell off.

    Ford shares plunged more than 11 per cent in after-hours trading Wednesday.

    The automaker reported $47.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 6.3 per cent increase over the $44.95 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

