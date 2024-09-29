WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Short term rental bylaw coming to Kingsville, town seeks resident input

    The Town of Kingsville has prepared a draft short-term rental (STR) bylaw which would regulate and license the operation of vacation rentals in the community.

    The regulation would apply to lodgings provided for rental periods of less than 28 consecutive days, and includes bed and breakfasts, motels, inns and private residences.

    The primary concerns voiced by residents have been regarding parking, increased noise, safety concerns, and absent property owners.

    Several municipalities have adopted frameworks to regulate STRs based on local need, and those that had regulated have enabled themselves to more readily address resident concerns.

    The draft bylaw is available for residents to provide feedback right now at haveyoursaykingsville.ca

