    • Shoppers Drug Mart break-in suspect sought: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's help identifying a person after a break-and-enter investigation at a drug store in Ridgetown. (Source: CKPS)

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a break-and-enter investigation at a drug store in Ridgetown.

    Police say it took place at Shopper’s Drug Mart on Monday.

    If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Const. Adam VanKesteren at 519-436-6600 or adamv@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

    New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them. MacGregor spoke to reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains.

