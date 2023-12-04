Shoppers Drug Mart break-in suspect sought: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a break-and-enter investigation at a drug store in Ridgetown.

Police say it took place at Shopper’s Drug Mart on Monday.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Const. Adam VanKesteren at 519-436-6600 or adamv@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.