WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.

On Tuesday around 6 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Balfour Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area.

Through investigation, officers say they received information that a black SUV was seen travelling southbound on Balfour Boulevard at the time of the shooting.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate and is seeking any information in relation to the incident. Detectives are requesting any residents or businesses in the area, especially those in the area of the shooting and the recovered stolen vehicle, check surveillance footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com