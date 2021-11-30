Shooting in Wallaceburg results in attempted murder charges

Windsor, Ont. -

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot at an apartment complex on Wallace Street on Sunday night shortly after 11 p.m.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a confrontation between two men, known to each other, resulted in a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man sustaining a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance – Sydenham Campus and later transferred to Windsor for further medical attention.

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in Windsor on Monday night and charged with attempted murder. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6618. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.